Best Buy 4-day sale discounts MacBook Pro, smart home accessories, more

Best Buy has launched a new 4-day sale this morning with discounts on Apple products, Nest smart home gear, and much more. Free shipping is available on orders over $35 or you can opt for in-store pickup at many locations. You’ll find all of our top picks from this week’s promotion down below.

Headlining is the Google Nest Hub Smart Display for $69.99. Regularly $90, today’s deal is the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday 2020. Bring the Nest Hub into your smart home and take control of lights, thermostats, and more. Leverage Google Assistant to call up your favorite news, sports, and other services. Rated 4.7/5 stars by a substantial number of Best Buy customers. Head over to our hands-on review for more, where we called it “a great addition to any room — especially if you’re already in the Assistant ecosystem.”

On the Apple side of things, you’ll find up to $200 off some of Apple’s latest MacBook Pros. Today’s deals focus on the 16-inch model with a variety of configurations currently discounted. Amazon is currently price matching many of these offers at this time.

There’s up to 512GB worth of SSD storage on these models. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale on this landing page for more deals throughout the week.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!