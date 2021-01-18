FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

RAYROW’s 13-in-1 USB-C Hub features 4K HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, USB, more at $40

-
Amazonmac accessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsRAYROW
33% off $40

RAYROW (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 13-in-1 USB-C Hub for $40.19 shipped with the code 7OE9UIPQ and when you clip the on-page coupon. You’d normally pay $60 here, with today’s deal saving you 33% from its normal going rate. It’s also a match for our last mention. With RAYROW’s 13-in-1 USB-C hub, you’ll find that it’s packed with just about every port you could need. It offers Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, VGA, three USB 2.0, two USB 3.0, dual SD, microSD, 3.5mm audio, and 87W USB-C charging passthrough. These features ensure your brand-new MacBook has all of the missing ports that you need for various tasks. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t need the ample I/O that’s provided by today’s lead deal, opting for nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters could be just what you need. The thing to keep in mind here is that there’s no HDMI, Ethernet, or other built-in ports here. However, it’s perfect for adapting a wireless mouse dongle or printer cable to work with your new machine. Plus, at just $4 each, this is quite budget-focused for those who can’t drop $40 on a hub.

Don’t miss out on Best Buy’s 4-day sale that’s going on right now. You’ll find discounts on Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, smart home accessories, and much more.

RAYROW 13-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

he combination of VGA and HDMI interfaces is to adapt to a variety of new and old interfaces, providing a very stable dual display output. The Max output resolution reaches 4K@30Hz via HDMI and 1080P@60Hz via VGA port. It can satisfy your work, study, play games, watch movies and other activities.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Best PC Gaming Deals RAYROW

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Enhance comfort with Zinus’ 10-inch Hybrid King M...
This digital meat thermometer includes a leave-in probe...
Refresh your Contigo workout bottle or travel mug from ...
These Osprey and Timbuk2 bag deals are priced from $24 ...
Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup goes on sale from $40...
AUKEY’s RGB LED bedside table lamp is fully custo...
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 lineup sees $60 discount...
GE’s Z-Wave Smart Motion Dimmer Switch falls to $...
Show More Comments

Related

30% off

Save 30% on this 12-in-1 USB-C hub that has dual 4K HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, SD, more at $49

$49 Learn More
27% off

Pair your Mac with an Aukey USB-C hub starting at $11 (Save up to 27%)

From $11 Learn More
$220 off

JBL’s Link View wields Assistant + IPX4 water resistance at a new low of $70

$80 Learn More

Review: LEGO’s Millennium Falcon Microfighter packs plenty of value into a miniature build

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $379

Enhance comfort with Zinus’ 10-inch Hybrid King Mattress, now $280 (Reg. $379)

$280 Learn More
Reg. $24

This digital meat thermometer includes a leave-in probe at under $17

Under $17 Learn More
25% off

Refresh your Contigo workout bottle or travel mug from $8 Prime shipped (Up to 25% off)

From $8 Learn More
48% off

These Osprey and Timbuk2 bag deals are priced from $24 (Up to 48% off)

From $24 Learn More