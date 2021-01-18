RAYROW’s 13-in-1 USB-C Hub features 4K HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, USB, more at $40

RAYROW (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 13-in-1 USB-C Hub for $40.19 shipped with the code 7OE9UIPQ and when you clip the on-page coupon. You’d normally pay $60 here, with today’s deal saving you 33% from its normal going rate. It’s also a match for our last mention. With RAYROW’s 13-in-1 USB-C hub, you’ll find that it’s packed with just about every port you could need. It offers Gigabit Ethernet, 4K HDMI, VGA, three USB 2.0, two USB 3.0, dual SD, microSD, 3.5mm audio, and 87W USB-C charging passthrough. These features ensure your brand-new MacBook has all of the missing ports that you need for various tasks. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you don’t need the ample I/O that’s provided by today’s lead deal, opting for nonda’s 2-pack of USB-C to USB-A adapters could be just what you need. The thing to keep in mind here is that there’s no HDMI, Ethernet, or other built-in ports here. However, it’s perfect for adapting a wireless mouse dongle or printer cable to work with your new machine. Plus, at just $4 each, this is quite budget-focused for those who can’t drop $40 on a hub.

RAYROW 13-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

he combination of VGA and HDMI interfaces is to adapt to a variety of new and old interfaces, providing a very stable dual display output. The Max output resolution reaches 4K@30Hz via HDMI and 1080P@60Hz via VGA port. It can satisfy your work, study, play games, watch movies and other activities.

