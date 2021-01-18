FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Walker Edison’s 58-inch Modern TV Console falls by $40 at Amazon, now $200

-
AmazonHome GoodsWalker Edison
Save $40 $200

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 58-inch Modern TV Console for $199.99 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and comes within $11 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. This white TV stand features dark hardware and delivers an elegant way to uphold TVs that span up to 65-inches in size. The entire unit supports up to 250-pounds of weight and measures 24- by 58- by 16-inches. Pre-made cable management holes aim to make setting up your electronics a cinch. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Embrace an even sleeker appearance by removing your television’s built-in stand and putting the display directly on your wall. This will look great above your new TV console and the amount you saved is more than enough to cover Hangman’s No-Stud TV Wall Mount for $27. I have personally used this mount with a 48-inch TV for nearly a year now and have yet to experience any issues.

On the hunt for more furniture? We’ve got you covered with a roundup from over the weekend. Deals there start from $28, allowing shoppers to grab something while staying within the constraints of most budgets. Discounts found here will take up to 30% off typical spending, making this a solid time for you to strike.

Walker Edison 58-inch Modern TV Console features:

  • Dimensions: 24″ H x 58″ L x 16″ W
  • Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand
  • Made from high-grade certified MDF for long-lasting construction
  • Adjustable shelves
  • For TV’s up to 65″. Supports up to 250 lbs.

