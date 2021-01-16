Today’s Amazon furniture discounts start at $28 (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison 3-Tier Industrial Bookcase for $183.99 shipped. That’s $55 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re in need of a bookcase, this nice-looking piece is worth a look. It boasts adjustable shelves, mesh side panels and more. There are a total of six storage spaces and the entire unit is upheld with iron legs. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more furniture deals priced from $28.

More furniture deals:

On the hunt for a desk? If so, we’ve got you covered with a couple of solutions we found yesterday. Pricing starts at $112, and both look great. Leading the pack is Walker Edison’s Industrial offering at $148. It’s sturdy enough to uphold 100-pounds of weight, has three storage cubbies, and a removable pencil cup.

Walker Edison 3-Tier Industrial Bookcase features:

Adjustable middle shelves

Mesh metal side panels

4 shelves create 6 storage spaces

Angle iron legs

Movable center foot

