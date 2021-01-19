FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple movie bundle sale starts at $8, plus Disney films, more for $5

-
AppleMedia
Up to 75% From $5

Apple has a fresh selection of movie deals on its iTunes storefront this morning featuring multi-film bundles from $8. You’ll also find a nice selection of $5 titles discounted from the usual $10 or more going rate. Load up your library with some fresh content and enjoy new movies throughout the winter months with this sale. You’ll find all of our top picks down below.

Move bundle deals from $8

You’ll find a number of movie bundles discounted as part of this week’s iTunes sale, headlined by the Dark Knight trilogy at $19.99. As a comparison, it typically goes for between $30 and $40 with today’s deal matching our Black Friday mention. Enjoy the entire trilogy including Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and the Dark Knight Rises found in this bundle.

Other notable bundle deals include:

$5 movie deals this week too!

This week’s sale also features a number of movies discounted to $5. You’d typically pay at least $10 here with some titles going all the way up to $20. Here are some of our top picks:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Apple Watch Series 5 with Nike branding go on sale from...
Watch 1-month of Philo’s live + on-demand streami...
Architectural Digest magazine, Runner’s World, more s...
Drop $122 from Apple’s latest 27-inch Retina 5K i...
Best Buy 4-day sale discounts MacBook Pro, smart home a...
Save a few dollars on Apple’s new MagSafe charger...
Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $250 off at Verizon + FRE...
Apple launches $5 biopic movie sale: On the Basis of Se...
Show More Comments

Related

Oakywood intros new walnut and cherry wood MagSafe iPhone 12 cases

Learn More
Reg. $150

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD packs 7,000MB/s transfers speeds at $120 (Save 20%)

$120 Learn More
60% off

Eddie Bauer Best Prices Event takes up to 60% off top sellers + extra 50% off clearance

From $15 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: January 19, 2021 – Anker HomeKit cameras from $34, Apple Watch Series 5, more

Listen now
Reg. $180

TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System hits all-time low of $130 (Save 28%)

$130 Learn More
$130+

Apple Watch Series 5 with Nike branding go on sale from $299

From $299 Learn More
Reg. $30

Carry your Nintendo Switch/Lite in style: PowerA Clutch Bag hits Amazon low at $21 (Reg. $30)

$21 Learn More
88% off

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 10000mAh USB-C Qi Power Bank $29 (33% off), more

From $2 Learn More