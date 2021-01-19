FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

A futuristic bathroom awaits with Dalmo’s Touchless Faucet: $59.50 (Reg. $90)

-
AmazonHome GoodsDalmo
Reg. $90 $59.50

Dalmo Direct (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Touchless Bathroom Faucet for $59.39 shipped when coupon code SOPC768B has been applied during checkout. That’s over $30 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. If you want your bathroom to stand out, adding a touchless faucet is great way to get the job done. It will instantly make your space feel more futuristic while also reducing how much bacteria can build up by eliminating the need to repeatedly adjust faucet knobs. It works with one- and three-hole sinks and you can use the included mixing valve to set your desired temperature setting. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Want something with a more modern style? If so, check out VOTON’s Bathroom Waterfall Faucet at $40. It’s available in three colorways, allowing you to choose the right look for your space. This best-seller has received nearly 1,500 reviews and the dust has settled at 4.5/5 stars.

And while you’re at it, why not give your bedroom an upgrade too? Right now you can grab Zinus’ 10-inch Hybrid King Mattress for $280. This offer works out to $99 off and marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked in over a year. It blends memory foam with “heavy-duty coil springs” to deliver balanced comfort.

Dalmo Touchless Bathroom Faucet features:

Damlo touchless bathroom faucet equips a proximity sensor that helps valve to open to allow water flow. There is an infrared sensor that helps in detecting hand motion when a hand comes close to the faucet. The sensor itself will also shut off the water even if no movement is detected within 1 minute.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Dalmo

About the Author

GE’s latest Alexa-enabled color light strip falls...
These Makita, DEWALT, and SKIL tool discounts start at ...
elago’s AW3 case brings classic Macintosh vibes to yo...
Take dinner up a notch with Masterbuilt’s Electri...
Sunny Health & Fitness’ premium exercise bik...
Wyze’s new 1.5-pound handheld vacuum can pick up ...
Take off with Jetson’s Bolt Folding Electric Bicy...
Gift card deals up to 20% off: GAP, Old Navy, Blizzard,...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 30%

Eve Aqua automates your sprinkler with HomeKit at $70 (Save 30%), more from $33

From $33 Learn More

Green Deals: TP-Link Smart Light Switch $15, more

Learn More
30% off

Snag six Amazon Basics LED Night Lights at under $11 (Save 30%, All-time low)

Under $11 Learn More
$669 off

Motorola’s prev-gen. razr smartphone sports 128GB of storage at $669 off

$830 Learn More
25% off

GE’s latest Alexa-enabled color light strip falls to $45 (Save 25%), more from $17

From $17 Learn More
Reg. $25

Score Disney’s Valentine’s Day Mickey or Minnie plush for $14 with any purchase + more

45% off Learn More
28% off

These Makita, DEWALT, and SKIL tool discounts start at $74: Saws, drills, more

From $74 Learn More
Up to $10 off

Microsoft’s latest movie sale includes Hunger Games in 4K for $5 each, Divergent, more

$5 each Learn More