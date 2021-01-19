A futuristic bathroom awaits with Dalmo’s Touchless Faucet: $59.50 (Reg. $90)

Dalmo Direct (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Touchless Bathroom Faucet for $59.39 shipped when coupon code SOPC768B has been applied during checkout. That’s over $30 off the typical rate there and marks the first price drop we’ve tracked. If you want your bathroom to stand out, adding a touchless faucet is great way to get the job done. It will instantly make your space feel more futuristic while also reducing how much bacteria can build up by eliminating the need to repeatedly adjust faucet knobs. It works with one- and three-hole sinks and you can use the included mixing valve to set your desired temperature setting. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Want something with a more modern style? If so, check out VOTON’s Bathroom Waterfall Faucet at $40. It’s available in three colorways, allowing you to choose the right look for your space. This best-seller has received nearly 1,500 reviews and the dust has settled at 4.5/5 stars.

And while you’re at it, why not give your bedroom an upgrade too? Right now you can grab Zinus’ 10-inch Hybrid King Mattress for $280. This offer works out to $99 off and marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked in over a year. It blends memory foam with “heavy-duty coil springs” to deliver balanced comfort.

Dalmo Touchless Bathroom Faucet features:

Damlo touchless bathroom faucet equips a proximity sensor that helps valve to open to allow water flow. There is an infrared sensor that helps in detecting hand motion when a hand comes close to the faucet. The sensor itself will also shut off the water even if no movement is detected within 1 minute.

