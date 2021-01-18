Enhance comfort with Zinus’ 10-inch Hybrid King Mattress, now $280 (Reg. $379)

Amazon is offering the Zinus 10-inch Memory Foam Hybrid King Mattress for $279.99 shipped. That’s $99 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked in over a year. This mattress blends memory foam with “heavy-duty coil springs” to deliver balanced nighttime comfort. It’s wrapped in a fiber-quilted cover and the foam contains green tea and castor seed oil to naturally block odors. It ships in a compact box that should make hauling to your desired room a cinch. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
If you can get by with a thinner mattress, check out Zinus’ 6-inch Memory Foam King solution at $189. It’s a more affordable way to still refresh or upgrade to a king-sized mattress. This offering is comprised of gel-infused memory foam, comfort foam, and high-density support foam. Reviews are still rolling in, but is rated 4/5 stars so far.
For anyone coming from a smaller bed, you may need a frame to go along with your new mattress. Thankfully we’ve got you covered with a nice discount on Zinus’s modern Arnav King Bed Frame at $129. This is alongside some other discounts priced from $65. Savings there take up to 48% off.
Zinus 10-inch Hybrid King Mattress features:
- With the subtle softness of Z:Comfort and Z:Fusion Foams atop our durable Support Coil System, this trusted hybrid goes a level above the coziness you expect from a traditional mattress
- Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and content
- Our technology allows this mattress to be efficiently compressed into one box that’s easily shipped and maneuvered into the bedroom; simply unbox, unroll and this mattress does the rest, expanding to its original shape within 72 hours
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!