Enhance comfort with Zinus’ 10-inch Hybrid King Mattress, now $280 (Reg. $379)

Amazon is offering the Zinus 10-inch Memory Foam Hybrid King Mattress for $279.99 shipped. That’s $99 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked in over a year. This mattress blends memory foam with “heavy-duty coil springs” to deliver balanced nighttime comfort. It’s wrapped in a fiber-quilted cover and the foam contains green tea and castor seed oil to naturally block odors. It ships in a compact box that should make hauling to your desired room a cinch. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you can get by with a thinner mattress, check out Zinus’ 6-inch Memory Foam King solution at $189. It’s a more affordable way to still refresh or upgrade to a king-sized mattress. This offering is comprised of gel-infused memory foam, comfort foam, and high-density support foam. Reviews are still rolling in, but is rated 4/5 stars so far.

For anyone coming from a smaller bed, you may need a frame to go along with your new mattress. Thankfully we’ve got you covered with a nice discount on Zinus’s modern Arnav King Bed Frame at $129. This is alongside some other discounts priced from $65. Savings there take up to 48% off.

Zinus 10-inch Hybrid King Mattress features:

With the subtle softness of Z:Comfort and Z:Fusion Foams atop our durable Support Coil System, this trusted hybrid goes a level above the coziness you expect from a traditional mattress

Highest quality foam is CertiPUR US Certified for durability, performance, and content

Our technology allows this mattress to be efficiently compressed into one box that’s easily shipped and maneuvered into the bedroom; simply unbox, unroll and this mattress does the rest, expanding to its original shape within 72 hours

