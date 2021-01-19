Don’t miss out: These smart dimmer switches are $9 each (Save 50%, All-time low)

Gosund (98% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Smart Dimmer Switches for $18.35 Prime shipped when coupon code RO84RX3N has been applied during checkout. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 50% off the typical rate there and ushers in a new all-time low. I’ve been all-in on smart lighting for a couple of years now. At first it was certainly nice to have, but over time it became abundantly clear how much of a step forward it was once I spent the night at a hotel or family member’s house. It’s delightful to not only toggle lights without getting up, but also to automate lighting and occasionally dim bulbs. These switches will help you get to where I am at a fraction of the cost I had to spend. They’re compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’ve got a lamp or two throughout your space, today’s savings leave you with enough left over to grab one or two of Gosund’s Wi-Fi Smart Plugs at $9. Like the light switches above, this plug works with both Alexa and Assistant. No hub is required, allowing you to jump right in without any additional accessories required.

Oh, and while it’s not smart, we’ve unraveled a futuristic bathroom upgrade for you. Right now Dalmo’s Touchless Faucet is down to $59.50. You’d typically have to spend $90, but a fresh coupon code makes this an excellent time to strike. Swing by our deal post to learn more.

Gosund Smart Dimmer Switch features:

0% – 100% Dimmable – Adjust the desired brightness/speed via phone app, voice control, or manually via the LED touch panel. Brightness memory function is available for the last light setting when powered off. Supports up to 150W dimmable LED/CFL or 400W incandescent bulbs and 100W ceiling fans. Smart bulb can’t be dimmed by the smart dimmer switch.

Voice Control – The dimmer smart switch works with Alexa & Google Home Assistant to free your hands; No Hub or subscription required. Enable the Gosund skill in the Alexa/Google app to pair.

Remote Control & Scheduling – Remote control your smart switch dimmer from anywhere via Gosund App; set schedules to turn on/off electrical appliances while you are home or away. You can also share the App with your family members to control device.

