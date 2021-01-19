Amazon will ship Logitech’s M170 Wireless Mouse to you for just $8 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse for $7.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Also available at Best Buy. That’s 20% off and is a match for the lowest Amazon price we have tracked. If your current mouse could use a refresh, this could be the perfect time to upgrade. You can garner a wireless, 3-button mouse for a highly-affordable price. Only a single AA battery is required for operation and is said to last up to 12-months before it’ll need to be replaced. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Truth be told, it’s hard to undercut the deal above. That being said, you can match it and garner a more rounded look with VicTsing’s Wireless Mouse at $8. It’s touted as being a “silent mouse” with muted buttons that are said to “reduce the click noise by more than 90%.” More than 2,300 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Need a place to stow your mouse while traveling from A to B? If so, yesterday’s roundup of Osprey and Timbuk2 bags is worth a look. There you’ll find discounted prices as low as $24. Even better, markdowns offer up to 48% off, making this a nice time to strike.

Logitech M170 Wireless Mouse features:

Optical – wireless – Radio frequency – black – USB – computer – scroll wheel – 2 buttons) – symmetrical

Radio frequency wireless connectivity offers more freedom for people who want to control their computers from a distance

Built-in 2-Buttons and scrolling wheel for fast page navigation and better control over browsers’ Tabs

Pointing device wireless technology: radio frequency

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!