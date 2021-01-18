FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

These Osprey and Timbuk2 bag deals are priced from $24 (Up to 48% off)

Amazon is offering the Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack for $23.80 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $11 off the typical rate there and is within $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. This Osprey pack is a great option to buy in preparation for any upcoming 2021 adventures you plan on taking. A stretch mesh side pocket allows you to easily stow a water bottle and internal space lets you haul whatever snacks or pieces of gear you deem as essential. A bundled carrying case provides an extra layer of protection for one of your accessories. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find more discounted bags priced from $24.

More bags on sale:

Oh, and let’s not forget about our roundup of related discounts from over the weekend. There you’ll find brands like AmazonBasics, Timbuk2, and Osprey. Deals listed offer a considerable amount of savings that are up to 40% off. Swing by to see if anything is calling your name.

Osprey Ultralight Stuff Pack features:

  • Pack stuffs into its own ultra-compact, built-in storage pocket
  • Dual zippered main compartment
  • Stretch mesh side gear or water bottle pocket
  • Top zippered pocket for easy access to essential gear
  • Pack Volume: 18 L/1098 cubic inches

