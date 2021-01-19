Top-rated Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush hits Amazon low at $110 (Reg. $170)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare ExpertClean Bluetooth Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush for $109.99 in various colors. Free shipping is available for all. Today’s deal is down from the usual $140 to $170 going rate and match the all-time low price we’ve tracked at Amazon.

This top-end toothbrush arrives with a sleek design that’s made to take your dental hygiene experience to the next level. The integrated 2-minute timer will ensure that you’re brushing effectively and for the prescribed amount of time. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a three-pack of Crest Plus Scope Toothpaste for $6 when you clip the on-page coupon. That’s down 25% from the regular going rate. This is arguably the best toothpaste out there, as far as I’m concerned, and I’m willing to have a conversation on Twitter about it.

You’ll find even more deals on everyday essentials in our home goods guide, which features notable price drops on various items to make your daily life better.

Philips Sonicare Toothbrush features:

Provides expert level clean by removing up to 10 times more plaque vs a manual toothbrush

Protect your teeth with a pressure sensor that alerts you when you’re brushing too hard

Improve and maintain healthy brushing habits seamlessly with the automated Sonicare app progress report

