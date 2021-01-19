TUMI luggage, briefcases, accessories, more from $45 at Hautelook

For three days only, Hautelook’s TUMI Event takes up to 60% off popular luggage, accessories, wallets, backpacks and briefcases. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. Our top pick from this sale is the Easton Slim Zip Top Briefcase that’s marked down to $225 and originally was priced at $375. This style is perfect for work and can easily hold your 15-inch MacBook as well as everyday essentials. It has two handles for convenient carrying and the navy coloring will never go out of style. The sleek design is great for traveling as well and it can fit into small spaces. Head below the jump to find even more deals from Hautelook’s TUMI Sale or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal from this sale is the Park Leather Tote that’s great for a anyone on the go. It’s also spacious to fit all of your essentials and the red color is great for any season. This tote also features a padded shoulder strap and it’s also detachable.

Our top picks from TUMI include:

Finally, be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today from top brands.

