Score 16 Amazon Basics Dimmable LED Light Bulbs at $1.50 each

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Dimmable 450-lumen LED Light Bulbs (16-pack) for $24.48 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 21% off the typical rate there and marks one of the best prices we’ve tracked. If your stock of light bulbs is beginning to dwindle, now’s a great time to restock. For $1.53 each, you’ll garner 16 light bulbs with a lifespan of 10,000 hours. This equates to 9-years of use when used for 3-hours every day. Every bulb will provide 450-lumens of instant light with “no waiting time to warm up to full brightness.” Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Need brighter bulbs? If so, be sure to consider grabbing two Amazon Basics Non-Dimmable 1600-lumen LED Light Bulbs at $11. While these are much more expensive, each bulb provides more than 3x the illumination afforded by the lead deal. Despite this, Amazon touts that using one for 3-hours a day will only require $1.81 of electricity per year to operate. Bear in mind that these are not dimmable, unlike the lead offer.

Ready to adopt smart lighting? If so, it’s hard to overlook these smart dimmer switches at $9 each. A discount along with coupon code takes 50% off, allowing you to smarten up your space at an incredibly affordable price. I’ve been all-in on smart lights for a couple of years now and highly recommend making the switch.

Amazon Basics Dimmable LED Light Bulb features:

With a life of 10,000 hours, the bulb will last over 9 years (based on 3 hours of use each day)

Provides 450 lumens of light immediately, with no waiting time to warm up to full brightness

With a correlated color temperature of 5000 kelvin, this bulb simulates daylight, providing a crisp white light for any room

This LED light bulb uses only 6 watts of energy, saving up to $37.39 over the life of the bulb vs. its incandescent equivalent (based on 3 hours/day, 11 cents/kWh, may vary depending on rates and use)

This bulb costs only $0.72 per year to operate (based on 3 hours/day, 11 cents/kWh) making it an economical alternative to incandescent bulbs

