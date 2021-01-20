FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Athleta’s new markdowns offer up to 65% off leggings, tops, and more from $12

Athleta offers new markdowns at up to 65% off including leggings, sports bras, tops, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Elation Textured Tights that are currently marked down to $60 and originally were priced at $89. These tights are flattering with a high-waist and you can choose from three fun color options. This style is nice for running, walking, yoga, or everyday events and the four-way stretch material is great for workouts. The back of the top band has a drop-in pocket to hold small essentials and the seamless design was made to create less distractions when moving. Rated 4.1/5 stars from Athleta customers. Looking for even more deals today? Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Athleta.

Our top picks from Athleta include:

Finally, be sure to check out Lululemon’s new markdowns that feature up to 65% off hundreds of styles and prices starting at just $9.

