Lululemon’s new markdowns are live with up to 65% off hundreds of styles from $9

Lululemon’s offering new markdowns at up to 65% off with deals on outerwear, t-shirts, pants, accessories, and much more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s Surge Warm 1/2 Zip Pullover that’s currently marked down to $49. For comparison, this pullover was originally priced at $108. This pullover is nice for workouts or everyday events and the four-way stretch material is great for added mobility. The sleek design makes it nice to be layered and the camouflage print is also very on-trend for this season. Plus, it features reflective details to keep you visible in low light. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

