Carhartt offers up to 50% off new markdowns with popular t-shirts, sweatshirts, more from $13

Carhartt is currently offering up to 50% off new markdowns including popular t-shirts, sweatshirts, pants, hats, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Dalton Half-Zip Fleece Pullover that’s currently marked down to $60, which is $30 off the original rate. This pullover is great for layering in cold weather and can be styled with jeans, joggers, or khaki pants alike. You can choose from several color options and the chest logo adds a stylish touch. This piece will also look nice paired under vests or jackets and will easily become a go-to in your everyday wardrobe. Better yet, it’s also reversible and features zippered pockets to store small essentials. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out Merrell’s latest sale that’s offering up to 50% off boots, apparel, outerwear, and much more.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

