With a sea of smart locks, it can be hard to feel confident when buying anything out there. Factors like price, connectivity, and security play a large role with these categories ranking higher on the totem pole than others. The latest eufy Smart Lock tries to adequately juggle features in order to deliver a well-balanced product. It can be unlocked using a passcode, fingerprint, and smartphone app. Unlike preceding Anker solutions, this offering boasts both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, propelling the range of direct connections to 650 feet. Continue reading to learn more.

Latest eufy Smart Lock shows external Wi-Fi bridge the door

Anker’s sub-brand has propelled its smart lock portfolio forward with a unit that boasts built-in Wi-Fi. This release maintains the sleek design we’ve seen eufy iterate on for quite some time now. It’s built to lock and unlock 250,000 times during its lifespan, and boasts 365-day battery life.

It can be disarmed using a touchscreen keypad, fingerprint sensor, smartphone app, or a voice assistant. Up to 50 fingerprints can be added and all of this data is stored locally. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are supported, but it lacks HomeKit compatibility. Owners can also assign up to 100 unique passcodes, ensuring there will be plenty of slots available for family and close friends.

Pricing and availability

Anker’s new eufy Smart Lock is available for order now. Pricing is set at $249.99, which some would argue is high, but bear in mind that it still significantly undercuts the LOCKLY Duo and Guard smart locks that were unveiled earlier this month. This offering is a Best Buy exclusive for now, but will join the rest of the eufy lineup on Amazon at some point in the future.

9to5Toys’ Take

While I have yet to use a eufy Smart Lock, chances are good that I would consider one of the brand’s available options as I’ve had tremendous luck with Anker gear over the years. Built-in Wi-Fi connectivity makes this more compelling than other preceding solutions as there’s no need for an external bridge or hub.

Truth be told, the price is a bit high for me, but that’s because I grabbed a couple of affordable passcode deadbolts when I moved last year. I had been using Schlage and Kwikset at my last home, but decided that I personally wasn’t benefitting enough from smart features to justify a higher price tag. That being said, the latest eufy Smart Lock does offer a boatload of features, and fingerprint disarming is a perk from which almost anyone will stand to benefit.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!