Grab four Alexa and Assistant-enabled smart plugs for under $5 each (27% off), more

The offical meross Amazon storefront is currently offering a 4-pack of its Wi-Fi Smart Plugs for $19.23 when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code T8KTLMVC at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $26 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new all-time low. Expand your smart home with four of these Wi-Fi smart plugs and bring voice control to lamps, coffee makers, and other appliances. Each one integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as as scheduling via a companion app and more. Over 5,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the meross Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug marked down to $18.09 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $26, you’re saving over 30% here with today’s offer undercutting our previous offer by $2 and matching the all-time low. This HomeKit-enabled outdoor smart plug features two outlets and a weather-resistant design. Not to mention, just about all of the functionality noted above. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 490 customers.

But if the featured smart plugs aren’t going to cut it, be sure to check out our recent feature on the best alternatives. Whether you’re in a Siri, Alexa, or Assistant household, we’ve outlined the our favorite smart plugs in various categories to upgrade your setup. Check out all of the recommendations right here and then peruse our smart home guide for some additional discounts today, as well.

meross Smart Plug features:

Turn electronics on/off from anywhere on your smart phone with the Meross app. You can check to see the status of connected devices from anywhere any time. All data is securely transmitted and stored using AWS servers in US. Control your devices hands free, just make a voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with the Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and SmartThings. Please scroll down and check in the “Technical Specification-User Guide” to see the latest configuration method.

