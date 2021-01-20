FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Grab a seat on Serta’s Palisades Sofa for $281 at Amazon (Reg. $450)

-
AmazonHome GoodsSerta
Reg. $450 $281

Amazon is offering the Serta Palisades Upholstered Sofa for $280.99 shipped. That’s $169 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. Anyone on the hunt for a new sofa will want to consider this cost-conscious solution. It boasts supportive-foam seat and pillow cushions and is upheld by a hardwood frame. Serta touts that this couch can be easily assembled with no tools required. Rated 4+ stars from roughly 50% of Amazon shoppers.

If you wouldn’t mind a convertible design, check out the Serta Rane Sofa at $149. It’s a remarkably affordable way to refresh an existing piece of furniture or to begin furnishing your first home. This unit can be used as a sofa or bed. When in sofa mode it spans 66.1- by 33.1- by 29.5-inches and once converted to a bed it measures 66.1- by 37.6- by 15-inches.

And if you haven’t had your fill of home good deals, you won’t want to miss Sauder’s Harvey Park Coffee Table. We spotted a notable discount to $122 which takes a total of $58 off what you’d typically need to spend. For even more, give our home goods guide a look.

Serta Palisades Upholstered Sofa features:

  • This small couch adds modern flair to family rooms, living areas, and more
  • Supportive foam seat cushions and pillow back cushions offer luxurious comfort you can sink into
  • Modern sofa loveseat is great for entertaining, reading, studying, or simply relaxing

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Serta

About the Author

VAVA’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub delivers Ethernet, 4K HDM...
LEGO’s City Deep Space Rocket falls to all-time l...
Monoprice upgrades your home office with a sit-stand de...
Goal Zero’s Nomad 28 Plus solar panel falls to $2...
Roborock’s S6 robotic vacuums handle the chores s...
Sauder’s Harvey Park Coffee Table plunges to new ...
Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro/Max and more with Speck cases...
August Smart Lock is HomeKit-compatible at an all-time ...
Show More Comments

Related

48% off

Upgrade to Zinus’s modern Arnav King Bed Frame for $110, more from $65 (Up to 48% off)

From $65 Learn More
Reg. $170

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live with ANC return to low of $127 (Save 25%)

$127 Learn More
40% off

Up to 40% off Otterbox tumblers: Elevation Growler, wine mugs, more from $18

From $18 Learn More
50% off

PlayStation Plus 1-year memberships now under $28 with free delivery (Reg. $60)

$28 Learn More
33% off

VAVA’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub delivers Ethernet, 4K HDMI, SD, more at just $20

$20 Learn More

Anker’s latest eufy Smart Lock ditches the Wi-Fi bridge, unlocks via fingerprint, passcode, more

Order Now! Learn More
$150 off

VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TVs sport 120Hz variable refresh rates from $548

From $548 Learn More
65% off

Athleta’s new markdowns offer up to 65% off leggings, tops, and more from $12

From $12 Learn More