Grab a seat on Serta’s Palisades Sofa for $281 at Amazon (Reg. $450)

Amazon is offering the Serta Palisades Upholstered Sofa for $280.99 shipped. That’s $169 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. Anyone on the hunt for a new sofa will want to consider this cost-conscious solution. It boasts supportive-foam seat and pillow cushions and is upheld by a hardwood frame. Serta touts that this couch can be easily assembled with no tools required. Rated 4+ stars from roughly 50% of Amazon shoppers.
If you wouldn’t mind a convertible design, check out the Serta Rane Sofa at $149. It’s a remarkably affordable way to refresh an existing piece of furniture or to begin furnishing your first home. This unit can be used as a sofa or bed. When in sofa mode it spans 66.1- by 33.1- by 29.5-inches and once converted to a bed it measures 66.1- by 37.6- by 15-inches.
And if you haven’t had your fill of home good deals, you won’t want to miss Sauder’s Harvey Park Coffee Table. We spotted a notable discount to $122 which takes a total of $58 off what you’d typically need to spend. For even more, give our home goods guide a look.
Serta Palisades Upholstered Sofa features:
- This small couch adds modern flair to family rooms, living areas, and more
- Supportive foam seat cushions and pillow back cushions offer luxurious comfort you can sink into
- Modern sofa loveseat is great for entertaining, reading, studying, or simply relaxing
