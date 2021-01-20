Grab a seat on Serta’s Palisades Sofa for $281 at Amazon (Reg. $450)

Amazon is offering the Serta Palisades Upholstered Sofa for $280.99 shipped. That’s $169 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $1. Anyone on the hunt for a new sofa will want to consider this cost-conscious solution. It boasts supportive-foam seat and pillow cushions and is upheld by a hardwood frame. Serta touts that this couch can be easily assembled with no tools required. Rated 4+ stars from roughly 50% of Amazon shoppers.

If you wouldn’t mind a convertible design, check out the Serta Rane Sofa at $149. It’s a remarkably affordable way to refresh an existing piece of furniture or to begin furnishing your first home. This unit can be used as a sofa or bed. When in sofa mode it spans 66.1- by 33.1- by 29.5-inches and once converted to a bed it measures 66.1- by 37.6- by 15-inches.

And if you haven’t had your fill of home good deals, you won’t want to miss Sauder’s Harvey Park Coffee Table. We spotted a notable discount to $122 which takes a total of $58 off what you’d typically need to spend. For even more, give our home goods guide a look.

Serta Palisades Upholstered Sofa features:

This small couch adds modern flair to family rooms, living areas, and more

Supportive foam seat cushions and pillow back cushions offer luxurious comfort you can sink into

Modern sofa loveseat is great for entertaining, reading, studying, or simply relaxing

