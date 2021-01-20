Sauder’s Harvey Park Coffee Table plunges to new low of $122 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the Sauder Harvey Park Coffee Table for $122.27 shipped. That’s $58 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. This Sauder offering boasts a unique style that’s ready to upgrade the look of nearly any room. It features an “inset, silk-screened glass top” upheld by tapered legs outfitted with metal caps. The entire piece boasts a grand walnut finish, helping give it an exceptional appearance that should easily stand out. Rated 4.9/5 stars.

If you aren’t smitten with the style of the deal above, consider FURINNO’s Andrey Coffee Table at $44 to significantly lower today’s spending. It offers up a different look, potentially making itself a better fit for some spaces. This unit spans 31.5- by 18.9- and 15.6-inches and is ready to uphold 25-pounds of weight.

Oh, and while you’re at it, be sure to peek at the futuristic bathroom faucet deal we spotted yesterday. A touchless design will arguably make it a standout upgrade that’s worthy of your consideration. It typically costs $90, but right now you can score it for $59.50. This offer marks a new low and also the first price drop we’ve tracked.

Sauder Harvey Park Coffee Table features:

Inset, silk-screened glass top

Solid wood tapered legs with metal caps

Finished on all sides for versatile placement

Grand Walnut finish

Engineered wood construction

