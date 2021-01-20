FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

A 1,000-pound capacity headlines Sunny Health & Fitness’ premium weight bench: $216 ($83 off)

-
Reg. $299 $216

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Power Zone Weight Bench for $215.98 shipped. That’s $83 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked. This premium weight bench boasts seven adjustable positions that range from -20º to 85º. Leg extensions can also be tweaked and its solid construction is able to uphold an incredible 1,000-pounds. Foam cushioning is used throughout to ensure comfort during use. Built-in wheels make it easy to roll from one place to another. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you can live without an adjustable solution, consider Marcy’s Flat Weight Bench at $55. It’s sturdy enough to support 600-pounds of weight at once and features a compact design that aims to reduce the total amount of space required. This unit is backed by a 2-year warranty.

Want a workout system you can haul and use anywhere? If so, check out today’s Amazon Gold Box. It manages to pull BodyBoss 2.0 down to $130, a price that shaves at least $40 off. This system aims to “simulate thousands of dollars worth of gym equipment,” allowing you to stay fit no matter where you are. It’s comprised of resistance bands, handles, a collapsible workout bar, alongside wrist/ankle straps with support for over 300 exercises.

Sunny Health & Fitness Power Zone Bench features:

  • This weight bench has 7 adjustable positions（-20°, 0°, 15°, 30°, 45°, 60°, 85°) for a variety of workout options.
  • 7 level back rest, 4 level seat and 3 level foam rollers allow for a highly customized workout.
  • 1,000 LB max weight capacity with U-shaped stability support legs lets you bench and press with confidence.

