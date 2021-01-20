FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring the gym home with a BodyBoss 2.0, now down at $130 (Today only, Reg. $170+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering the BodyBoss 2.0 Full Portable Home Gym System for $129.99 shipped in multiple colors. Regularly between $169 and $179, today’s offer is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. The idea here is that you can “simulate thousands of dollars worth of gym equipment” with one handy setup. Combining the base with resistance bands, handles, a collapsible workout bar, and wrist/ankle straps, it supports over 300 exercises for the upper and lower body. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If the entire system is overkill for you, consider just scoring a set of resistance bands to stay in shape at home and meet those 2021 fitness resolutions. The set we featured in our fitness gift guide is a great option that sells for around $12 and carries 4+ star ratings from over 65,000 Amazon customers. But you can score for even less right here

Be sure to head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for even more notable offers including these Contigo workout bottles, the Apple Health-ready Etekcity Smart Scale, and even more. Just be sure to check out the latest Nike Apple Watch deals and everything on sale in our fitness tracker guide as well. 

More on the BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym:

The BodyBoss 2.0 was designed to simulate all the bulky equipment and machines you see at the gym and combine them into one revolutionary workout concept – the BodyBoss 2.0, a portable gym. BodyBoss Portable Gym is the World’s 1st home gym you can take anywhere. With the Portable Gym, you can literally do an upper body workout, lower body workout, cardio resistance boxing workout & body part focus workout all in the same week with the just one product!

