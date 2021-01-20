FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

VAVA’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub delivers Ethernet, 4K HDMI, SD, more at just $20

33% off $20

VAVA-USBranch (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 8-in-1 USB-C Hub for $19.99 Prime shipped with the code LVYP3IFU and when you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, this is $10 below what you’d normally pay for this hub and beats our last mention by $2. Whether you have Apple’s latest laptops or you’re rocking a Windows machine, it’s likely that the computer utilizes USB-C in some way. Well, if that’s the case, this hub delivers ample I/O if that’s something you’re lacking right now. You’ll find Gigabit Ethernet here, alongside 4K HDMI, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, SD/microSD, and 100W USB-C Power Delivery passthrough, essentially returning all of the missing ports to your computer with a single device. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? A 2-pack of nonda USB-C to USB-A adapters will be a great alternative for you. This allows you to easily convert legacy devices to work with brand-new machines and they’re small enough to leave on the end of printer cables or wireless mouse dongles. Plus, at $4 each, it’s a no-brainer purchase.

Speaking of MacBooks, did you see that Apple’s latest M1-powered laptop is on sale? Pricing starts as low as $1,219 right now and you’ll save $100 from its normal going rate. This machine offers two USB-C ports, and that’s it when it comes to I/O. So, today’s deal is the perfect accessory if you’re grabbing the latest-and-greatest from Apple.

VAVA 8-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

  • 8-in-1 USB C Hub for Multitasking Capability: 3 standard USB ports, 1 HDMI port, 1 Gigabit Ethernet Port, 2 card slots (SD/TF), and a USB-C Power Delivery charging port—all in one hub.
  • High speed gigabit Ethernet & USB port: comes with 1 Gigabit Ethernet (supports 1000 /100 /10 Mbps) for faster stable connection, and 1* USB 3. 0/ 2* USB 2. 0 Ports for up to 5Gbps transfer speed, no long to waste too much time in waiting files uploading or repeat plug/unplugging
  • Superior data-storing versatility and PD charging rate: with latest technology, VAVA USB C hub can works with not only SD/SDHC, but also SDXC cards (up to 2TB storage capacity). and it can charge your MacBook Pro (Max output 49W) simultaneously while other ports are connected.

