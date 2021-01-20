FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Take up to $100 off Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Pro, deals from $1,219

-
Apple
$100 off $1,219+

Amazon is offering Apple’s new M1-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro from $1,219. You can upgrade to the 512GB configuration for $1,399. Today’s deals take up to $100 off the regular going rate and match our previous mentions in some instances. These are the second-best prices we’ve tracked all-time.

Apple’s new MacBook Pros feature the brand’s first silicon chips, which promises a “giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance.” This model offers up to 20-hours of battery life, the best ever for a MacBook Pro, 8GB worth of RAM, and 512GB worth of solid-state storage. You’ll also find two Thunderbolt 3 ports on this model. 

Make the most of your savings today and pick up this stylish felt sleeve that’s available in two different colors. Alongside dedicated storage for your MacBook Pro, there’s also another compartment for an added accessory. It’s an easy add-on to today’s lead deal and a great way to keep your new MacBook Pro safe along the way.

Looking for more deals? Jump over to our Apple guide for all of the best deals on iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance
  • Get more done with up to 20 hours of battery life, the longest ever in a Mac
  • 8-core CPU delivers up to 2.8x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever
  • 8-core GPU with up to 5x faster graphics for graphics-intensive apps and games
  • 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning
  • 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid
  • Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant

