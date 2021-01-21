New Amazon low greets DEWALT’s 40-Pc. FlexTorq Bit Set, now $20 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Impact Driver Bit Set (DWA2NGFT40IR) for $19.98 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer shaves 20% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This handy bit set boasts a heavy-duty case that’s able to keep all contents organized and intact. Each piece wields DEWALT’s FlexTorq technology, a feature that is capable of “providing durability and longer life.” Along with all the tips, buyers will also receive a Magnetic Screw Lock sleeve to minimize drops and reduce wobbling. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Downsize a little to take another $5 off today’s spending. Makita’s Impact XPS 35-piece Impact Bit Set is $15 and wields a 4.8/5 star rating from nearly 1,150 Amazon shoppers. Having used a similar Makita set for a couple of years now, I am happy to personally recommend this. After countless projects, wear and tear is minimal on each of the bits in my set.

And while you’re at it, have a look at Bosch’s 48-piece Screwdriving Set. We spotted a notable discount a few days back that takes 33% off. This offer ushers in a price of $20 Prime shipped. Each bit is said to offer a “10x” lifespan when compared with standard competitors.

DEWALT 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set features:

Connectable accessory storage system to optimize storage space

Clear lid allows you to easily see contents at glance

Small Bulk Storage size fits inside the Small and Medium ToughCase+ (sold separately) – Ideal for organizing loose bits

Extended FlexTorq Zone* transfers optimal torque

Patented bit-bar design allows easy removal of bits and customizable placement

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!