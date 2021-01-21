FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Rid your space of toxins: Germ Guardian’s UV HEPA Air Purifier now $115 (Reg. up to $200)

Amazon is now offering the Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier with UV Light for $114.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $200 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $120, this model has been listed between $135 and $147 at Amazon over the last few months with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. It is designed to reduce “up to 99.97% of harmful dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as 0.3 microns.” Along with the HEPA filtration, it also uses a UV light to help kill “airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, rhinovirus” and more. Other features include five speed settings, a built-in timer, and an “ultra-quiet sleep mode.” Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

The model above is rated for spaces of 167-square feet or so, but if that’s overkill for you there are more affordable options out there. This desktop-sized Germ Guardian HEPA Filter Air Purifier includes much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal, but comes in at $55 shipped. The 4+ star rated purifier only features three speed settings but it will certainly get the job done in tighter spaces. 

If you need something that can cover even larger rooms, we are also still tracking a notable deal on this 500-square feet HEPA air purifier at 35% off. And for more deals on items for around the house, head over to our home goods deal hub and this morning’s Home Depot kitchen faucet event.

More on the Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier:

  • 4 IN1 AIR PURIFIER : True HEPA air filter reduces up to 99.97% of harmful dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and other allergens as small as .3 microns from the air ; Input Voltage: AC120 Volt ; 60 Hertz
  • Kills germs : uv c light helps kill airborne viruses such as influenza, staph, rhinovirus, and works with titanium dioxide to reduce volatile organic compounds
  • Traps allergens : pre filter traps dust, pet hair, and other large particles while extending the life of the HEPA filter

