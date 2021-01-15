FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Prepare for allergy season with this 500-sq. ft. HEPA air purifier at 35% off, now $104

Aiper Smart (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Home HEPA Air Purifier for $103.99 shipped with the code AKGDW7HT and when you clip the on-page coupon. You’re saving 35% with today’s discounts and it marks the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re worried about the upcoming allergy season, this is a great way to prepare for it. This HEPA purifier will scrub up to 500-square feet, making it great for living rooms, bedrooms, or offices. Plus, it can help eliminate pet odors and other stinky smells from your home. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some cash when opting for LEVOIT’s HEPA air purifier over today’s lead deal. Instead of cleaning 500-square feet, it only scrubs the air in 129-square feet rooms, making this better for more enclosed areas. However, considering it costs just $79, it’s a great way to save a few bucks while still enjoying cleaner air in the process.

If purifying the air isn’t something you’re after, check into the Honeywell Quiet Set Whole Room Tower Fan. This will help circulate the air in a room, which can assist in cooling things off, and even helps to move odors and allergens to another area (if you aim it outside). Just don’t rely on this to purify your air. However, at $65, it’s the most budget-focused option here today, so it’s absolutely worth a look.

More about the Aiper HEPA Air Purifier:

This air purifier covers up an average to large living room of 500sq/ft(46㎡). CADR Rated 220 m³/h, quickly purifier your air in 20 minutes. Perfect for living room, basement, bedroom, kitchen, office etc. Ideal for pet owners, children, elderly, and people who want to improve air quality.

