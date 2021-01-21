FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Give your Zoom conference calls an upgrade with an 18-inch ring light for $34 (60% off)

YanTop US (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the VicTsing 18-inch Ring Light with Tripod for $34 shipped with the code QL56WAQE at checkout. This is 60% below what you’d normally pay and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time for a ring light. Whether you’re wanting to get into portrait photography or you’re after a better look on Zoom calls, this is a fantastic way to do it. you can mount a smartphone or camera in the center of the light so your face is evenly illuminated. Plus, there are multiple covers included in three different colors so you can match whatever type of light is in your room already. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Do you already have a tripod that you’d like to mount your phone on? Well, this adapter is just $8 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and is built to hold most phones. It has adjustable clamps to fit around the sides of your device and can keep it in either a vertical or horizontal position.

If you just need to hold your phone for FaceTime calls, then today’s deal is a bit overkill. However, this foldable phone/tablet stand holds your iPhone or iPad at any angle or height for just $7.50. That’s right, we’re tracking a 30% discount on this smartphone holder, making it something that should be in every household.

VicTsing 18-inch Ring Light features:

18 inch ring light with retractable tripod (19-72.4”) and 360° rotating phone holder can change the angle to get rid of sneaky shadows and highlight your features perfectly. You can use it with camera/phone to take selfies and videos, vlogging, Facebook/Youtube/Tiktok live, makeup, etc.

