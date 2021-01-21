FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This foldable phone/tablet stand holds its angle and height for just $7.50

30% off $7.50

Leader Seller (96% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Licheers Foldable Tablet and Phone Stand for $7.69 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Today’s deal saves you 30% from its normal going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. With the ability to support either a smartphone or tablet, this is perfect for keeping your device stable for long FaceTime calls with family or when you’re watching a movie. It sports both height and angle adjustment, so you can dial in the perfect viewing conditions. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you need quantity over features, we’ve found a 4-pack of plastic smartphone/tablet stands for $7 at Amazon. They’re right around $1.75 each, which is pretty budget-focused. Just keep in mind that these aren’t quite as configurable and they don’t offer height adjustments. But, with four, the whole family can prop up their device with ease. Plus, it folds flat making it super simple to toss in a backpack or purse.

After you check out the deals above, be sure to swing by our daily Smartphone Accessories roundup. Today, we’re tracking tempered glass discounts, headphones, Qi chargers, and many more items at fantastic prices.

Licheers Tablet and Phone Stand features:

  • The phone holder is adjustable on height and angle. Two 135º free adjustable angles and 2 level adjustable heights from 115-148mm. You can easily adjust it to an ideal viewing angle and free your hands when you are eating, watching videos, playing games, or video calling. The fully Foldable trait makes it easy to carry.
  • An Aluminum Alloy support rod with a weighted base reinforces the stability of the phone stand to avoid shaking. Full-covered silicone pad on the bottom and the bracket to prevent slide and protect your phone from scratches.
  • Compact size and fully foldable design make this iphone stand a perfect accessory to travel, you can easily put it in your pockets, handbags, or backpacks.

