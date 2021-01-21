Lenovo’s compact smart plug is down to just $10 right now

Lenovo via eBay Daily Deals is offering its Smart Plug for $9.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally goes for $14 at Lenovo directly and today’s deal marks the best that we’ve tracked. Offering a low-profile design, this smart plug is built to not block adjacent outlets. There’s a dedicated power button on the front for when you don’t want to use voice commands or a smartphone app to control it, as well. Plus, when you do want to just talk to your smart home and have it turn on or off, it supports Alexa and Assistant for a well-rounded feature set. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

If you’re after something that’s a bit smaller in its design, we’ve got you covered. Gosund’s mini smart plug connects to your network via Wi-Fi and offers many similar features to Lenovo’s model above. However, unlike the Lenovo, there’s no physical power button here. But, at $9, you’re saving another 10% and getting a slightly different design.

Further expand your smart home with the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential. You’ll find no display here, but the 8-bit LCD allows you to know what time it is at a quick glance. Google Assistant is built-in here as well, allowing you to turn the smart plugs above on or off with voice commands. Plus, you’ll also get four smart bulbs with your $30 purchase, making it a killer deal.

More about Lenovo’s Smart Plug:

Lower profile does not block adjacent ports

Built-in safety against surges to protect your electronics

Easy-to-reach power button

Turn off remotely via Link App

Works with the Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa

