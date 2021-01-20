Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential wields Assistant + comes with four smart bulbs at just $30

Best Buy is offering the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential bundled with four C by GE White Smart Bulbs for $29.99 with free delivery on orders over $35. There’s in-store pickup in select areas for no cost, and My Best Buy Elite and Elite Plus members can have it sent to their house for free. For comparison, at retail pricing, you’d normally pay $95 for both of these bundles and their current sales drop them to a combined $45, with today’s deal saving you an additional $15. The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential provides Google Assistant and an alarm clock in a compact form-factor. You’ll be able to use Assistant to listen to music, set alarms, or command your smart home here. Plus, the digital LCD face shows you the time at a quick glance. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features:

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the ultimate smart clock for any room. With a big & bold display you can check out the time from across the room, whether in the kitchen, in the living room or on a shelf. Talk to Google for hands-free help.

