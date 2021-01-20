FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential wields Assistant + comes with four smart bulbs at just $30

-
Best BuySmart Homelenovo
$95 value $30

Best Buy is offering the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential bundled with four C by GE White Smart Bulbs for $29.99 with free delivery on orders over $35. There’s in-store pickup in select areas for no cost, and My Best Buy Elite and Elite Plus members can have it sent to their house for free. For comparison, at retail pricing, you’d normally pay $95 for both of these bundles and their current sales drop them to a combined $45, with today’s deal saving you an additional $15. The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential provides Google Assistant and an alarm clock in a compact form-factor. You’ll be able to use Assistant to listen to music, set alarms, or command your smart home here. Plus, the digital LCD face shows you the time at a quick glance. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Save a few bucks when opting for the Echo Flex. While there’s no built-in clock, and you won’t get four smart bulbs, at $25, it saves a few dollars and is part of Amazon’s Alexa-based ecosystem. If that would fit into your smart home better, this compact speaker mounts to a wall with ease and makes it super simple to issue commands to your lights, plugs, and more.

Ready to further expand your smart home? Well, we recently outlined the best smart plugs for all ecosystems, helping you make the right choice when it comes to choosing what products to buy.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features:

The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is the ultimate smart clock for any room. With a big & bold display you can check out the time from across the room, whether in the kitchen, in the living room or on a shelf. Talk to Google for hands-free help. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

lenovo

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Take 20% off Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet at ...
Grab four Alexa and Assistant-enabled smart plugs for u...
AeroGarden Farm 12 XL is the ultimate at-home veggie gr...
eufy’s Smart Home Security System drops to new lo...
Add an air fryer or toaster oven combo to your arsenal ...
Don’t miss out: These smart dimmer switches are $...
Best Siri, Alexa, and Assistant smart plugs for 2021: W...
Upgrade your music game with a 12-month Tidal HiFi subs...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $100

Add the giant 18-inch Funko POP! Pikachu figure to your collection at $70 (30% off)

$70 Learn More
38% off

Bosch’s Brushless Drill/Driver weighs 1.6-pounds, more DEWALT and Makita tools from $33

From $33 Learn More
$100 off

Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro falls to new low at $100 off

$199 Learn More
Reg. $299

Take 20% off Lenovo’s 10-inch Chromebook Duet at its second-best price yet: $237.50

$237.50 Learn More
85% off

Bon Appetit magazine subscriptions are now just $4/yr. (Reg. up to $30) + more

From $4.yr. Learn More
30% off

Grab four Alexa and Assistant-enabled smart plugs for under $5 each (27% off), more

From $18 Learn More
21% off

Score 16 Amazon Basics Dimmable LED Light Bulbs at $1.50 each

$1.50 each Learn More
50% off

Hanes Cushion Ankle Socks drop to all-time low at Amazon: $5.50 (Reg. $10), more from $7

$5.50 Learn More