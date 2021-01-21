FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This LED floor lamp offers stepless dimming and 1,800-lumens of brightness at 25% off, now $30

-
dodocool
25% off $30

HusLand (95% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the dodocool 2-in-1 1,800-lumen LED Floor Lamp for $29.99 shipped with the code TECHB005 and when you clip the on-page coupon. This sale saves you 25% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. The floor lamp features stepless dimming so you can easily dial in the perfect brightness. Plus, the gooseneck design allows you to aim the light anywhere you need it for extreme customization. The LED bulbs take up only 12W of power for how much light output they provide, delivering on energy savings as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save a few bucks when opting for the Aukey Table Lamp. It’s available for $27 when you clip the on-page coupon and delivers plenty of illumination for a side table or nightstand. You’ll find that it even delivers multiple color and brightness options, so you can really dial it in. Just keep in mind that it isn’t 1,800-lumens bright, so it won’t light up an entire room like the deal above.

After you figure out the lighting situation at your home, check out this deal we found on an air purifier. Right now, the Germ Guardian UV HEPA air purifier is down to $115, while it normally goes for up to $200. This is a great way to prep for allergy season and ensure your home is sneeze-free this spring.

dodocool LED Floor Lamp features:

Flexible adjustable height and adjustable gooseneck,you can use as a floor lamp or as desk lamp.Carry out your work easily without installing expensive overhead lights. Adjust the lamp height and angle to point the light right where you need it such as your desk or your bedroom.We take the safety into consideration.It is sturdy and safe, suitable for children’s room, Solid stable base won’t tip over easily.

