Outfit the living room with Walker Edison's Farmhouse X Universal Stand: $260 (Save $80)

-
Walker Edison
$80 off $260

Amazon is offering the Walker Edison Farmhouse X Wood Universal Stand for $259.99 shipped. That’s $60 off the typical rate there and comes within $13 of the lowest price we have tracked. This standout piece of furniture boasts a composition made of both wood and metal. The entire thing spans 58- by 15.4- by 25-inches and you’ll find adjustable shelving throughout. Built-in cable management makes it a cinch to run cords to and from game consoles, set-top boxes, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Instead of setting your television on top of your new TV stand, why not embrace an even cleaner look by mounting it slightly above it on the wall? Today’s savings easily cover Hangman’s No-Stud TV Wall Mount at $27. I have been using this specific mount with a 48-inch TV for about a year and have yet to experience any issues.

In need of a new couch? If so, be sure to peek at Serta’s Palisades Sofa. We spotted a price drop to $281, allowing you to cash in on $169 of savings. It’s a cost-conscious solution comprised of supportive-foam seat and pillow cushions throughout. Assembly requires no tools, making it a cinch for almost anyone to set up.

Walker Edison Farmhouse X Stand features:

  • Made of high-grade MDF, durable laminate, metal, and mesh metal
  • 4 legs included
  • Adjustable shelves
  • Cable management features to run cords in the back of the TV stand

