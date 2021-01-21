Ward off eye fatigue with GUNNAR’s Razer/Onyx blue light blocking glasses at $60 (25% off)

Amazon is offering the Razer/Onyx by GUNNAR Gaming Glasses for $59.99 shipped. Normally $80, today’s deal knocks 25% off the list price and comes within $1 of its all-time low. If you suffer from eye fatigue after long gaming or work sessions, it’s time to pick up some blue light blocking glasses. GUNNAR utilizes a special patented technology that “is recommended by doctors to protect and enhance your vision.” They block the 450nm blue light spectrum, which is the “strongest high-energy visible light.” These stylish glasses are said to help “reduce digital eye strain, fatigue, and headaches” which could be super helpful if you’re spending more time in the home office. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

When it comes to blue light blocking glasses, today’s deal is among the highest quality you can buy. However, if you’re just looking for something to get you by, we’ve found a 4-pack for $12.50 when you clip the on-page coupon. While they’re not utilizing GUNNAR’s patented technology, these will filter out some blue light while gaming or working and deliver four different styles for you to choose from.

Now that you’ve got blue light covered, it’s time to consider giving your home theater an upgrade. Today only, you can pick up Samsung’s stylish 32-inch Frame AirPlay 2 1080p TV for just $400. This is a great discount, since it normally goes for $598. Don’t worry about it being refurbished, either, as you’ll get a 90-day warranty with the purchase.

GUNNAR Razer/Onyx Gaming Glasses features:

GUNNAR produces the only blue light blocking computer and gaming glasses with Patented Lens (#9417460) Technology that is recommended by doctors to protect and enhance your vision. GUNNAR improves performance while viewing tablets, smartphones, TV & computers to reduce digital eye strain, fatigue and headaches.

Unlike other blue light blocking glasses, GUNNAR developed the Blue Light Protection Factor, telling you exactly how much of the peak blue light spectrum (450nm) we’re blocking. Not all blue light glasses in the market protects you from the strongest high-energy visible light.

The preferred gaming glass for men and women, GUNNAR protects against symptoms stemming from prolonged screen-staring including migraines, headaches, dry eyes, blurry vision, negative effects of blue light exposure, cataracts and macular degeneration

