Samsung’s stylish 32-inch Frame AirPlay 2 1080p TV falls to $400 (Refurb, Orig. $598)

Today only, Woot offers the 2020 Samsung 32-inch Frame Smart 1080p QLED TV for $399.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally retailed for $598, today’s offer is $78 under the Amazon all-time low in new condition and marking the best discount to date. While this won’t replace the home theater display, Samsung 32-inch Frame is a great option for adding a TV to the bedroom or office with a stylish design that’ll blend right into the rest of your home’s decor. Its picture frame-like wooden bezel pairs with a 1080p HDR QLED screen, as well as AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and four HDMI ports. Includes a 90-day warranty. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the stylish design, going with the Hisense 32-inch 720p Roku Smart TV at $140 is a great way to pocket even more savings. While you’ll be stepping down from the 1080p picture quality found above, the notably more affordable price tag here and 4.6/5 star rating from over 4,300 customers will surely make this a compelling alternative.

Back during CES week, Samsung also showcased its upcoming lineup of Frame TVs which you can get a closer look at right here. But as for additional deals, our home theater hub is packed with price cuts right now, including a pair of discounts on VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TVs from $548. That’s on top of Dolby Atmos sound systems, projectors, and more.

Samsung 32-inch Frame QLED TV features:

Artwork, television, movies, and memories – The Frame showcases them all on a beautiful QLED screen. Every piece of content is displayed in stunning 4K resolution and accented by a customizable, stylish bezel that seamlessly complements your home’s décor.

