FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung’s stylish 32-inch Frame AirPlay 2 1080p TV falls to $400 (Refurb, Orig. $598)

-
HDTVHome TheaterwootSamsung
Orig. $598 $400

Today only, Woot offers the 2020 Samsung 32-inch Frame Smart 1080p QLED TV for $399.99 Prime shipped in certified refurbished condition. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally retailed for $598, today’s offer is $78 under the Amazon all-time low in new condition and marking the best discount to date. While this won’t replace the home theater display, Samsung 32-inch Frame is a great option for adding a TV to the bedroom or office with a stylish design that’ll blend right into the rest of your home’s decor. Its picture frame-like wooden bezel pairs with a 1080p HDR QLED screen, as well as AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and four HDMI ports. Includes a 90-day warranty. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you can live without the stylish design, going with the Hisense 32-inch 720p Roku Smart TV at $140 is a great way to pocket even more savings. While you’ll be stepping down from the 1080p picture quality found above, the notably more affordable price tag here and 4.6/5 star rating from over 4,300 customers will surely make this a compelling alternative.

Back during CES week, Samsung also showcased its upcoming lineup of Frame TVs which you can get a closer look at right here. But as for additional deals, our home theater hub is packed with price cuts right now, including a pair of discounts on VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TVs from $548. That’s on top of Dolby Atmos sound systems, projectors, and more.

Samsung 32-inch Frame QLED TV features:

Artwork, television, movies, and memories – The Frame showcases them all on a beautiful QLED screen. Every piece of content is displayed in stunning 4K resolution and accented by a customizable, stylish bezel that seamlessly complements your home’s décor.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…

Home Theater

woot Samsung

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Jump-start your smart home with Sengled’s 2-bulb ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live with ANC return to low...
Up to 40% off Otterbox tumblers: Elevation Growler, win...
VIZIO’s 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TVs sport 120Hz vari...
Upgrade to Dolby Atmos with VIZIO’s 5.1.4-Ch. Sou...
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 delivers with S Pen suppo...
Harman Kardon’s sleek Aura Studio 3 speaker falls...
Save on Anker’s Nebula projectors and more from $...
Show More Comments

Related

Samsung debuts 2021 TV lineup with refreshed Frame, first Mini-LED models, more

Read more Learn More
Reg. $146+

Rid your space of toxins: Germ Guardian’s UV HEPA Air Purifier now $115 (Reg. up to $200)

$115 Learn More
45% off

CanaKit Raspberry Pi bundles are up to 45% off starting at lows of $50, today only

From $50 Learn More
Reg. $45

HomeKit highlights this $27 Meross Smart Table Lamp (Reg. $45)

$27 Learn More
46% off

Amazon Gold Box winter coat and parka sale for the whole family from $67 (Up to 46% off)

$67 Learn More
Up to 40%

Today only, Home Depot takes up to 40% off kitchen faucets and more

Shop now Learn More
$40 off

Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 delivers image editing guidance for $60 ($40 off)

$60 Learn More
Reg. $300

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones drop to all-time low price at $150

$150 Learn More