adidas closeout event cuts up to 60% off sneakers, apparel, and accessories from $8

60% off From $8

The adidas closeout sale offers up to 60% off select sneakers, apparel, and accessories. Prices are as marked. Creative Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. Note: all sales are final. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Superstar Shoes that are currently marked down to $40, which is $60 off the original rate. These sneakers will easily become a casual go-to in your wardrobe and pair nicely with shorts, joggers, jeans, or khaki pants alike. This style has a rubber outsole with specific grooves to promote traction and they’re cushioned for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from adidas.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Ultraboost DNA Running Shoes are another standout from this sale and they’re currently marked down to just $72. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $180. This popular style features a sock-like fit and lightweight material that’s great for workouts. Rated 4.7/5 stars from adidas customers.

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out the latest Under Armour outlet sale that’s offering deals from just $5.

