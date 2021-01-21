Under Armour takes up to 60% off hundreds of styles with deals from $5

Under Armour offers new markdowns at up to 60% off to its outlet. Prices are as marked. Inside this event you can find deals on workout pants, tops, outerwear, shoes, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $60 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Unstoppable Track Pants that are currently marked down to $45 and originally were priced at $60. This trendy style is great for workouts, lounging, or everyday occasions and the camouflage detailing down the side is very on-trend. They’re also lightweight, sweat-wicking, and have zippered side pockets to keep your essentials secure. Be sure to head below the jump to find even more deals from Under Armour or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out Lululemon’s new markdowns that feature up to 65% off hundreds of styles and prices starting at just $9.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!