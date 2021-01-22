Amazon’s Gold Box offers up to 30% off air purifiers, humidifiers, and more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon offers up to 30% off Air Purifiers and Humidifiers. Deals start at $27.99. Free shipping is available in orders over $25 or with a Prime membership. Our top pick is the Airthereal Air Purifier with True HEPA 3 Filtration Stage Filter for $71.99. Regularly $100, today’s deal is $8 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. With winter upon us, now is a great time to invest in air purifiers. This model will help rid your home of germs with its 3-stage design that focuses on dust, smoke, odors, and more. It’s also able to remove particles as small as 0.1 microns, which seems good? I’m no scientist here. But purified air seems like a good thing to put on your list this winter. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More below.

For a more high-end option, consider the Airthereal AGH550 that features a more robust design for larger spaces, office, and more. It’s on sale for $207.99, which is down from the usual $280 going rate. This model can handle rooms as large as 18- x 25-feet, promising to recirculate the air every 5-minutes per hour. It’s a good option if you’re really looking for purification during these times. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Browse through the rest of today’s sale over on this landing page for more deals on air purifiers and other at-home essentials. Then jump over our to our home goods guide where you’ll find all of this week’s best offers and more.

Airtheal Air Purifier features:

High Performance: Pure Morning APH230C is positioned for its high performance and cost-effectiveness. With a CADR rating of 135CFM, it covers spaces around 315 sq ft, perfect for daily use in the office and bedroom.

True HEPA Filter: Originally designed for the US Army, HEPA filters remove 99.97% of airborne particles 0.3 microns or larger– 166 times smaller than a human hair!

Silent Operation: Tired of lying in bed at night listening to the hum of your air purifier? No more! The max operating noise in sleep mode is only 24 decibels, making the APH230C quieter than a whisper or rustling leaves on a crisp fall day.

