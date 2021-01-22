Amazon’s offering Carhartt Insulated Mitts for $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $25), more

Amazon is currently offering the Carhartt Men’s W.P. Waterproof Insulated Black Mitts in the size medium for $14.99 Prime shipped. Regularly these mitts are priced at $25 and today’s rate is matched with the lowest rate in over a year. These mitts are completely waterproof and sweat-wicking as well to promote comfort. They’re also adjustable with a wrist strap closure and a grip-palm helps you to grasp items easily. This style was made for durability and the slight stretch of the material is perfect for winter sports. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 360 reviews. Head below the jump to find additional deals today and be sure to check out our fashion guide for even more sales from top brands.

However, if you’re not a fan of the mitt style, you can also find the Carhartt W.B Waterproof Insulated Gloves for $29.99. To compare, these gloves are regularly priced at $37 and that’s the second lowest rate in a year. This style is great for gripping and the material was designed to be weatherproof. With nearly 1,400 reviews from Amazon customers, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars.

Carhartt Insulated Mitts feature:

Durable, all-purpose polytex shell

Digital-grip palm and stick-grip fingers and thumb

FastDry technology lining wicks away sweat

Waterproof insert

Fleece cuff with adjustable wrist strap closure

