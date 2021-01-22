D-Link’s 10-port managed Gigabit Switch has eight PoE + two SPF ports at $116.50

Amazon is offering the D-Link 10 Port Smart Managed Gigabit Ethernet Switch with PoE for $116.65 shipped. Today’s deal knocks 27% off its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. If you’re in the market for a new managed Gigabit Ethernet switch, this is a great choice. It has eight standard RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet ports and two SPF ports. The Gigabit side offers PoE and PoE+ with up to 65W of power available to your devices. You’re getting advanced L2 switching here as well which delivers 802.1Q VLAN, QoS, bandwidth limiting, link aggregation, and much more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Do you just need a few more Ethernet ports in your networking stack? Well, NETGEAR’s 8-port switch is down to $18 right now, which ushers in a 21% discount from its normal going rate. There’s no smart functionality here at all, instead, ditching VLAN, QoS, and more for a lower-cost design.

After you pick up some new networking gear, be sure to check out Blair’s most recent UniFi Diary. They just detailed their networking setup which includes 80TB of storage, multiple Mac minis, and more in their daily workflow.

D-Link 10 Port Smart Managed Gigabit Ethernet Switch features:

Advanced security features include Access Control List (ACL), 802.1X / RADIUS, ARP Spoofing Prevention, and D-Link Safeguard Engine

Multilingual Web UI, compact CLI, SNMPv1/v2c/v3, and a variety of management features

LIFETIME WARRANTY – includes next business day advanced replacement

