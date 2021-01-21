NETGEAR’s 8-port Gigabit Ethernet switch nears Amazon low at $18 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR 8-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $17.99 Prime shipped. Also at B&H. Today’s deal saves you 21% from its normal going rate and comes within $0.20 of its all-time low that we’ve tracked marking today’s deal as one of the best prices that we’ve seen. If your wired network is getting a bit congested, give it some breathing room by adding an additional seven Gigabit Ethernet ports. I have a few of these 8-port switches around my house and they always come in handy when expanding into a new room, or just when I need to hook up more smart home hubs. Rated 4.8/5 stars from nearly 20,000 happy customers.

Just have a few smart hubs that need to be added to your wired networking setup? Well, most operate at just 10/100, not 10/100/1000 like today’s lead deal provides. Since that’s the case, we’d recommend grabbing this 5-port 10/100 switch for just $10 instead, as it’ll save you some cash while still giving you the ability to expand things easily.

Ready to overhaul your wireless network as well? Check out this deal we’ve found on TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh setup. It sports 802.11ac connectivity and comes with three nodes for whole-home coverage. Right now, they’re on sale for $130, which is 28% off its normal going rate.

More about NETGEAR’s 8-port Gigabit Switch:

ETHERNET PORT CONFIGURATION: 8 Gigabit ports

PLUG AND PLAY: Simple set up with no software to install or configuration needed

VERSATILE MOUNTING OPTIONS: Supports desktop or wall mount placement

SILENT OPERATION: The fanless design means zero added noise wherever its located, making it ideal for noise sensitive environments

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!