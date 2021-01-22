L.L. Bean adds hundreds of new styles to its sale with up to 50% off boots, outerwear, more

L.L. Bean has currently added hundreds of new styles to its sale section at up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on outerwear, boots, t-shirts, pants, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Stonington Moc-Toe Boots for men that are currently marked down to $95 and originally were priced at $139. These boots are great for outdoor adventures or everyday events. The flexible design promotes a natural stride and they’re cushioned for comfort. This style is also water-resistant and lightweight too. Plus, they will look nice with jeans or khaki pants alike. Head below the jump to find even more deals from L.L. Bean and be sure to check out our fashion guide to find additional deals from top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

