Men’s Wearhouse resolution sale offers Nautica, Ralph Lauren, Cole Haan, more from $30

Men’s Wearhouse is offering up to 80% off sitewide during its Resolution Sale. Prices are as marked. Score great deals on top brands including Cole Haan, Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Joseph Abboud, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Florsheim Venetian Loafers that are currently marked down to $73. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $105. I love how versatile these loafers are and they can easily be styled with jeans, khakis, or shorts alike, depending on the season. They also have a slip-on design that adds convienience and the cushioned insoles promote all-day comfort. You can choose from two color options and these shoes are rated 4.5/5 stars from Men’s Wearhouse customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks from Men’s Wearhouse include:

