Monoprice’s starter electric guitar + 1-month online lessons now down to $80, more

Monoprice is now offering its Indio Electric Guitars in blue or blonde for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a straight 20% price drop and one of the most affordable starter instruments out there. The idea here is that it boasts “industry standard features and sizes, just like the big name guitar companies, but at a fraction of the price.” It has 22 frets, as well as an “easy-to-play” fast satin neck and “full sounding pickups.” It ships with a 1-year warranty as well as 1 month free online guitar lessons. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

While the Indio Retro Classic Electric does ship with a gig bag included in the price, you might want to consider scoring some extra strings and guitar picks. You’ll inevitably break the strings/need a refresh and loose your pick, so scoring some extra Ernie Balls and/or whichever picks catch your eye with your savings might be a good idea.

More guitar deals:

Just be sure to check out the brand new Gibson guitar app that officially launched yesterday. It is available on iOS and Android with a nice FREE trial alongside its augmented reality learning, songs to jam to, and much more.

More on the Monoprice Indio Classic Electric Guitar:

Available in your choice of several finishes and styles, our Indio Classic Electric Guitars offer great tone at an amazing value. Playability, sound, and build quality is all that matters. This is a great guitar, built for musicians, but priced right for beginners. Whether you’re just getting started on guitar or need a good second instrument as a backup or for use with alternate tunings, the Indio Cali Classic is a solid instrument. Plus, you can safely take it to lessons, rehearsals, or gigs with the included gig bag.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!