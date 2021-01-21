The new Gibson app is described as the “only guitar app you need.” While that might not be true for everyone, Gibson — a nearly 120-year-old guitar brand headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee — also might be the kind of company that could pull that off. Designed in collaboration with Swedish music technology company Zoundio, the new Gibson app, for both iOS and Android, is filled with tools for guitar players, songs to jam along with, direct virtual access to Gibson guitar technicians, the “award-winning” Gibson TV platform, and some interesting augmented reality guitar learning experiences. Head below for more details on the new Gibson app.

Gibson App for iOS and Android

The new Gibson app is essentially split into three elements: learning, playing, and tuning. Designed for guitar players of all kinds, “most guitarists must ‘connect their own dots’ across a wide array of tools, learning platforms, and connections to find their favorite songs and artists. Until now.” Gibson is looking to bring all of these elements into one place.

At the center of the experience is “Audio Augmented Reality” that is thread through much of the learning aspect of the app. All you need is a guitar, the app, and a pair of headphones (no cables needed) to follow along to the “expert” crafted lessons.

You’ll get step-by-step guidance…Learn at your own pace and track your progress. The interactive lessons…even listens to you play and gives you feedback in real-time.

If you’re anything like me, you’ll want to get right to playing songs whether you’re still in the learning phase of your journey or not, and it sounds like Gibson has a pretty extensive array of options in this regard. On top of the wealth of artists and songs involved, each song is “adjusted to your skill level” as well:

Learn to play or jam to songs from some of the greatest guitarists in history, including Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Santana, Aerosmith, Tom Petty, Billie Eilish, Dolly Parton, The Beatles, Foo Fighters, Thin Lizzy, and many more.

From there you’ll also find a nice little guitar tuner “supports standard tuning and loads of alternative tuning options.” It has automatic and manual string detection as well as a “how to tune” section for beginners.

If you haven’t already assumed, the Gibson app is a sort of free-to-play experience. You can download the app for FREE to your iOS or Android device, but you will have to opt for one of the paid subscription services ($14.99 per month or $89.99 per year) to unlock the complete experience, which is mostly to be expected with an app of this nature.

9to5Toys’ Take

Well, I have always had great experiences dealing with Gibson over the years, albeit this app and AR technology is a different beast entirely. Only time will tell if the paid subscriptions are worth while for folks out there, but, thankfully, Gibson is offering a FREE trial of sorts here. Let us know in the comments below if you’ve had a chance to give it a go yet, and here’s more details on how the FREE trial situation works:

Gibson app: For the yearly subscription, we offer a free trial. You can cancel anytime during the free trial and not be charged. The annual subscription will automatically start unless you cancel at least 24-hours before the end of your trial period. Your subscription will automatically renew at the end of each term, and your credit card will be charged through your iTunes account.

