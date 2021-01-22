Proctor Silex’s 10-cup coffee maker is compatible with smart plugs at $13 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Proctor Silex 10-Cup Coffee Maker for $12.99 Prime shipped. Today’s deal knocks 56% off its normal going rate and comes within $0.20 of its all-time low at Amazon. While most drip coffee makers are generally the same, Proctor Silex decided to offer something a bit different here: smart plug compatibility. Essentially, you’ll leave the coffee maker turned on and hooked up into a smart plug. When the schedule turns the plug on, or when you use a simple voice command, coffee will begin brewing, helping automate your morning routine. Plus, with a 10-cup capacity and automatic pause and serve function, this is the perfect brewer to fuel the entire family in the mornings. When you’re done, it’s also dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you hate throwing filters away after you’re done brewing, then why not re-invest just a little bit of your savings today into something that’ll last? This reusable filter is designed to be washed after you brew so you never have to throw a paper filter away again. Plus, it’s under $7 on Amazon, making it a killer value for what you’re getting.

Since we mentioned smart plug compatibility, we’d be remiss to not bring up our recent roundup. Blair went in-depth with the best smart plugs for all types of households, including Alexa, Assistant, and Siri with HomeKit. So, be sure to check that out before you leave today.

Now that your morning routine has been upgraded, it’s time to take a look at your dinner gear. We just spotted a sale on a smokeless indoor grill for just $30, which knocks 40% off its normal going rate. It’s still quite chilly in most parts of the country, so this is a great way to enjoy a good burger or steak without having to venture outdoors.

Proctor Silex Coffee Maker features:

Smart plug compatible: plug into any compatible smart plug to voice control with Alexa or Google home hub. *Smart plug sold separately

10 cup capacity: with its compact design, This Coffee maker takes up less space but still makes up to 10 cups

Automatic Pause and serve: the brewing cycle will pause when the carafe is removed so you can pour your first cup before the whole pot is ready.

On/off toggle switch

Easy to clean: dishwasher safe accessories

