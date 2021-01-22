FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bring a stainless steel smokeless indoor grill home for just $30 today (40% off)

-
40% off $30

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Indoor Smokeless Grill for $29.99 shipped. Also matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $50, this Best Buy exclusive is now $20 or 40% off the going rate and at the lowest we can find. For comparison sake, similar Bella models also sell for $50 at Amazon. Making use of a 1500-watt heating system, this model provides 12- by 16-inches worth of indoor grilling space. The stainless steel cooker features a cooling drip pan to minimize smoke, cool-touch handles, and a non-stick grill surface you can throw in the dishwasher for easy clean-ups. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Best Buy. More details below. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable indoor grill for less than $30. Even the usually rock-bottom Elite Gourmet Maxi-Matic is going for $32 right now. Your best bet to achieve a similar result for even less would be something like this George Foreman 2-Serving Classic Plate Grill for $21.50 Prime shipped

Swing by our home goods guide for even more kitchenware deals including cookware, blenders, and these AmazonBasics reusable ice packs. Just be sure to check out our roundup of the best budget-friendly grilling gear, Masterbuilt’s Electric Smoker at $97 shipped, and the Weber Connect Smart Grill Hub while you’re at it. 

More on the Bella Pro Series Indoor Smokeless Grill:

Whip up your barbecue favorites indoors with this large stainless steel BELLA Pro Series smokeless grill. The cooling drip pan captures oil to provide healthier food and prevent smoke, while the cool-touch handles help keep hands burn-free. This BELLA Pro Series smokeless grill uses a 1500W heating system that speeds up preheating time.

