Repair phones, tablets, computers, and more with this #1 best-selling precision kit at under $11

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $10.79 Prime shipped when you use the code HA7YLWKH at checkout. Today’s deal knocks 40% off its normal going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in a while, considering we’ve seen similar kits go on sale for around $12 lately. If you’ve ever tried to repair a laptop, desktop, or smartphone, then you know how small the screws can be. That’s where a precision screwdriver kit like this comes into play. It has 60 parts in all, including a plethora of bits in a multitude of sizes. I have a very similar set that I just recently used to rebuild my desktop, as well as get some new servers online in my homelab, and it worked flawlessly. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

This 21-piece kit is much smaller than today’s lead deal, but it also saves you a few bucks at the same time. Included here you’ll find a nice assortment of screwdrivers, tweezers, pry tools, and more, though the bits are fixed instead of interchangeable. At $9 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation for those who want to save a bit more.

Need something a bit more robust? Well, we’ve spotted a deal on DEWALT’s Drywall Cut-Out Tool Kit at Amazon. This rotary kit makes it super simple to cut boxes out of drywall or install new outlets. Plus, at $169, you’re saving $30 from its normal going rate.

More about ORIA’s Precision Screwdriver Kit:

Multi-Magnetic Hand Tools : 60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set is Professional hand tools to repair most of laptops, phones, game consoles, and other electronics.

Variety of Specialty Bits : With different kind of Screwdriver bits, which made of chrome-vanadium steel are carefully selected by ORIA to meet all your need.

Flexible Shaft : A flexible shaft is included, which is great for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface.

