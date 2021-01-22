FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Repair phones, tablets, computers, and more with this #1 best-selling precision kit at under $11

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesBest PC Gaming DealsORIA
40% off $11

ORIA Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 60-in-1 Precision Screwdriver Kit for $10.79 Prime shipped when you use the code HA7YLWKH at checkout. Today’s deal knocks 40% off its normal going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked in a while, considering we’ve seen similar kits go on sale for around $12 lately. If you’ve ever tried to repair a laptop, desktop, or smartphone, then you know how small the screws can be. That’s where a precision screwdriver kit like this comes into play. It has 60 parts in all, including a plethora of bits in a multitude of sizes. I have a very similar set that I just recently used to rebuild my desktop, as well as get some new servers online in my homelab, and it worked flawlessly. Rated 4.6/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

This 21-piece kit is much smaller than today’s lead deal, but it also saves you a few bucks at the same time. Included here you’ll find a nice assortment of screwdrivers, tweezers, pry tools, and more, though the bits are fixed instead of interchangeable. At $9 Prime shipped, it’s an easy recommendation for those who want to save a bit more.

Need something a bit more robust? Well, we’ve spotted a deal on DEWALT’s Drywall Cut-Out Tool Kit at Amazon. This rotary kit makes it super simple to cut boxes out of drywall or install new outlets. Plus, at $169, you’re saving $30 from its normal going rate.

More about ORIA’s Precision Screwdriver Kit:

  • Multi-Magnetic Hand Tools : 60 in 1 Precision Screwdriver Set is Professional hand tools to repair most of laptops, phones, game consoles, and other electronics.
  • Variety of Specialty Bits : With different kind of Screwdriver bits, which made of chrome-vanadium steel are carefully selected by ORIA to meet all your need.
  • Flexible Shaft : A flexible shaft is included, which is great for stereo work as well as other large electronics where the screws are not on the surface.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Best PC Gaming Deals ORIA

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

APEMAN’s dual 1080p dash camera falls to just $36...
Amazon’s offering Carhartt Insulated Mitts for $1...
Drop a top-rated leather band on your Apple Watch for $...
Mobilize air at home with Amazon’s Modern 52-inch...
Proctor Silex’s 10-cup coffee maker is compatible...
Exercise equipment deals from $190: Bikes, motorized tr...
Loads of WandaVision Funko POP! figures now on sale fro...
DEWALT’s Drywall Cut-Out Tool Kit strikes $169 at...
Show More Comments

Related

$30 off

JOBY’s GorillaPod Creator Kit jumpstarts your videography for just $50

$50 Learn More
27% off

D-Link’s 10-port managed Gigabit Switch has eight PoE + two SPF ports at $116.50

$116.50 Learn More
50% off

Protect your data with Fellowes Micro-Cut Shredders at 50% off, deals from $29.50

$29.50+ Learn More
64% off

These MacBook-friendly Timbuk2 bags are priced from $25 (Up to 64% off)

From $25 Learn More
Reg. $17

Load up on high-protein Jack Link’s Beef Steak Bites: 8-pack now $7.50 (Reg. $17)

$7.50 Learn More
$170 off

Garmin’s fenix 6S Sapphire Smartwatch falls to low at $170 off, more from $203

From $203 Learn More
40% off

APEMAN’s dual 1080p dash camera falls to just $36 at Amazon (40% off)

$36 Learn More

Kevlar armor surrounds new limited-edition Leica M10-P Reporter camera

Learn More