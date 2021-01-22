DEWALT’s Drywall Cut-Out Tool Kit strikes $169 at Amazon (Reg. $199)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 20V MAX Drywall Cut-Out Tool Kit (DCS551D2) for $169 shipped. That’s $30 off what you’d spend at Home Depot and comes within $9 of the lowest price we have tracked. Whether you want to run your television’s power cords behind the wall or have to some other drywall-related project in mind, this tool kit is here to save the day. Alongside the tool itself you’ll get two batteries and a handy carrying case. Its motor is powerful enough to deliver a 26,000RPM speed and bits can be changed with no tools required. A built-in LED light ensures you can easily illuminate the project at hand. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you generally have access to a power outlet, consider DEWALT’s Electric Rotary Saw instead. It’ll only set you back $62, paving the way for you to spend $107 less. Bear in mind that you won’t garner a carrying case or two batteries to expand your DEWALT collection. That being said, you will garner a faster motor capable of 30,000RPM speeds.

And while we’re talking tools, did you happen to see the Amazon low we spotted on DEWALT’s 40-piece FlexTorq Bit Set? Right now you can scoop it up for $20 Prime shipped, a price that shaves 20% off what you’d typically have to spend. It includes FlexTorq bits, a magnetic screw lock sleeve, and a heavy-duty case.

DEWALT 20V MAX Drywall Cut-Out Kit features:

Delivers 26,000rpm Speed

Tool-free Bit Change

Dust-sealed Switch

Bright LED light

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!