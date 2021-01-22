Exercise equipment deals from $190: Bikes, motorized treadmills, more (Up to $158 off)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Premium Exercise Bike for $304.59 shipped. That’s $95 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This premium exercise bike boasts a 40-pound flywheel that’s able to keep “your legs moving.” Everything is kept in motion using a belt-drive system that’s said to offer “maximum stability for a quiet and controlled workout.” Varying levels of tension can be configured to help you burn more calories whenever the need strikes. Highly-adjustable handlebars and seat ensure you will be able to find a comfortable way to ride. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon shoppers.
More Sunny Health & Fitness deals:
- Indoor Exercise Bike: $190 (Reg. $230)
- Compact Folding Magnetic Rowing Machine: $220 (Reg. $250)
- Asuna SpaceFlex Motorized Running Treadmill: $842 (Reg. $1,000)
And that’s not all. Yesterday we pulled together even more notable exercise discounts. Leading the pack is the Sunny Health & Fitness Air Bike for $140. This highly-affordable piece of exercise equipment uses air as resistance and mimics an elliptical machine with handlebars that move alongside your legs.
Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Bike features:
- 40 pound flywheel keeps the momentum of your legs moving forward as you pedal. Whether you ride hard or ride slow, you will always be in control of your workout.
- Stay in command of your workout with the exercise bike designed for maximum stability for a quiet and controlled workout. . The belt drive is low maintenance and is very smooth to encourage a longer workout.
- Burn more calories and crank up workout intensity with the steeples resistance. Various levels of tension give your legs the power to pedal intensely or give them a break with an easier workout.
