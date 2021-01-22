Exercise equipment deals from $190: Bikes, motorized treadmills, more (Up to $158 off)

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Premium Exercise Bike for $304.59 shipped. That’s $95 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This premium exercise bike boasts a 40-pound flywheel that’s able to keep “your legs moving.” Everything is kept in motion using a belt-drive system that’s said to offer “maximum stability for a quiet and controlled workout.” Varying levels of tension can be configured to help you burn more calories whenever the need strikes. Highly-adjustable handlebars and seat ensure you will be able to find a comfortable way to ride. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of Amazon shoppers.

More Sunny Health & Fitness deals:

And that’s not all. Yesterday we pulled together even more notable exercise discounts. Leading the pack is the Sunny Health & Fitness Air Bike for $140. This highly-affordable piece of exercise equipment uses air as resistance and mimics an elliptical machine with handlebars that move alongside your legs.

Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Bike features:

40 pound flywheel keeps the momentum of your legs moving forward as you pedal. Whether you ride hard or ride slow, you will always be in control of your workout.

Stay in command of your workout with the exercise bike designed for maximum stability for a quiet and controlled workout. . The belt drive is low maintenance and is very smooth to encourage a longer workout.

Burn more calories and crank up workout intensity with the steeples resistance. Various levels of tension give your legs the power to pedal intensely or give them a break with an easier workout.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!